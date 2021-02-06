IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2: Rohit Sharma imitates Harbhajan Singh's bowling action | Watch

Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKETSAISH45 In the final over before the tea break on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against England, Rohit Sharma imitated Harbhajan Singh's bowling action.

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma was given the ball for the final over of the second session by captain Virat Kohli, and the opener cheekily emulated Harbhajan Singh's bowling action in the last delivery of the over.

Rohit, who made a comeback to the Indian team in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in December, has bowled two overs in the innings so far, conceding 7 runs.

Watch:

Rohit Sharma imitating Bhajji's Action on the last ball before Tea 🤣@ImRo45 • @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/MhsQxPbJcc — Saish 💫 (@CricketSaish45) February 6, 2021

Earlier, England captain Joe Root slammed a double-century, becoming the first cricketer in history to score a double-century in his 100th Test.

Root had shared a 124-run partnership with Ben Stokes for the fourth wicket as the England all-rounder took the attack to Indian bowlers on way to 82 (118 balls, 10x4s, 2x6s).

England did not lose a wicket in the first session as Root and Stokes added 92 in that session.

Stokes, who took guard at the start of the second day's play after opener Dominic Sibley was dismissed in the last over of the first day, survived a couple of chances.