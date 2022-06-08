Will the burden of captaincy weigh down the real Rishabh Pant?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A look at Pant's record in T20 Internationals

It has been quite a ride for Rishabh Pant in the past 2 months. From the no-ball controversy vs Punjab Kings, the COVID outbreak in DC's camp, to the match vs Mumbai Indians that knocked DC out of IPL 2022, Pant has seen quite a bit.

But as things stand, all the above might have just been a teaser for the things to come. After KL Rahul's groin injury ruled him out of the India vs South Africa series, BCCI chose Rishabh Pant as the man to lead the men in blue.

While Pant has always been seen as a player most suited for T20s, it has been surprising to see him excel a lot more in test cricket than in the format that brought him in limelight.

Pant has played 43 T20Is, and scored 683 runs, with three fifties to his name. The numbers are far from great according to Pant's stature, but the thing that worries a lot more is his strike rate, which stands at a meagre 125.

While he has been not out 9 times, the strike rate is something to look out for. With the added responsibility of captaincy now, will we be able to see the real Rishabh Pant?

Pant's strike rate (128.52) took a considerable hit when he took over DC's captaincy in 2021. IPL 2020 was a bad season for Pant. But in the 2019 and 2018 editions of the league, Pant's strike rate was between 160-175.

In the 2022 edition of the league, Pant's strike rate was close to 153 - a massive improvement over his international and past seasons' numbers. It's not that he isn't capable to do so, he is. But is the risk worth it? The pressure to lead your country is way different and bigger than leading an IPL franchise. You would never want to lose the swashbuckling nature of Pant. That is his USP, and that is what makes Pant special.