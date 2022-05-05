Thursday, May 05, 2022
     
Watch: Rishabh Pant and Ricky Ponting's son, Fletcher Ponting involved in a game of football

Ahead of DC's match against SRH, the official Twitter account of Delhi Capitals posted a video of Rishabh Pant and Ricky Ponting's son, Fletcher Ponting, involved in a game of Football. 

Kartik Mehindru Written by: Kartik Mehindru
New Delhi Published on: May 05, 2022 18:01 IST
In 9 matches this season, the southpaw has just scored 234 runs at a strike rate of close to 150.
In 9 matches this season, the southpaw has just scored 234 runs at a strike rate of close to 150. 

Delhi Capitals are all set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, May 5. Both teams comes into this match on the back of a loss in their previous game. Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Chennai Super Kings, whereas Delhi Capitals lost to Lucknow Super Giants. 

Ahead of DC's match against SRH, the official Twitter account of Delhi Capitals posted a video of Rishabh Pant and Ricky Ponting's son, Fletcher Ponting, involved in a game of Football. 

Rishabh Pant hasn't been at his best in the ongoing edition of the IPL. He has got starts, but has failed to convert it to anything substantial. In nine matches this season, the southpaw has just scored 234 runs at a strike rate of close to 150. His highest score this season has been 44. 

It is way beyonnd what the DC dug-out would have hoped from him this season. The Capitals are currently placed seventh on the points table. They have 5 matches left in group stage, and will have to win a minimum of four to be in the reckoning for the playoffs. 

Match Details 

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2022, Match No. 50

Thursday, 7:30 PM

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Venue Details

  • Batting friendly conditions
  • Help for spinners
  • Average 1st innings total in T20s: 157

Head to Head

Total games: 20

SRH: 11

DC: 9

Dream 11 for DC vs SRH: David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Chetan Sakariya

Probable Playing XI for DC vs SRH

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep YadavMustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan 

