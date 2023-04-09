Here's recap of Rinku Singh's 5 sixes in last over to guide KKR to win against GT

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets in a nail-biter on Sunday. In the match, KKR needed 29 runs in the last over to win and Rinku Singh batted brilliantly to register an unimaginable victory at GT's home ground. Let's look back at how Rinku changed the game in the last over.

In the last over, KKR needed 29 runs to win. Umesh Yadav and Rinku Singh were present at the crease for their team. Yash Dayal came to bowl the last over in the match which was totally inclined toward Gujarat. The first ball was faced by Umesh Yadav, on which he took a single and gave the strike to Rinku. And then came five consecutive sixes that won billions of hearts.

Here's how the six balls of the last overs looked like

First ball: Umesh Yadav took a single off the first ball.

Umesh Yadav took a single off the first ball. Second ball: In the last five balls, KKR needed 28 runs to win. Rinku Singh hit a six on the second ball.

In the last five balls, KKR needed 28 runs to win. Rinku Singh hit a six on the second ball. Third ball: Rinku Singh hit a six on the third ball as well.

Rinku Singh hit a six on the third ball as well. Fourth ball: On the last three balls, KKR needed 16 runs to win and Rinku hit a six on the fourth ball as well

On the last three balls, KKR needed 16 runs to win and Rinku hit a six on the fourth ball as well Fifth ball: Rinku Singh hit a six on the fifth ball.

Rinku Singh hit a six on the fifth ball. Sixth ball: On the last ball, KKR needed 4 runs to win. The match was completely changed but it still looked difficult for KKR. However, Rinku who was in the great form changed the fate of his team and registered a six to chase the target in style.

It was the highest target achieved in the history of IPL. Here's a look at the top three chases in the final over.

29 runs - KKR vs GT (2023)

23 runs - RPS vs PBKS (2016)

22 runs - GT vs SRH (2022)

