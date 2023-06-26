Rinku is Baap, not baccha: Shah Rukh Khan's response to fan during Ask SRK takes internet by storm

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan said Rinku Singh is baap, not baccha

Rinku Singh, the man for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023, earned a cult status during and after the season after pulling off a couple of miraculous run-chases and almost did a third one as he finds himself on the heels of national selection. Rinku, who pulled off a one-in-a-million-run-chase by hitting five sixes off as many balls against Gujarat Titans (GT), soon became a household name and KKR were quick to share the clip of one of the post-match celebrations from the dressing room where Shah Rukh Khan was seen saying, "Rinku my baccha."

Rinku is one of the most popular players in the KKR outfit and since his heroics in the second half of IPL 2022, he became a regular member of the side. After Shah Rukh said those words, Rinku became every KKR supporter's most-loved cricketer and has been called 'baccha (kid)'. Referring to the same, one of the fans asked the Bollywood superstar to say one word about Rinku during the 'Ask SRK' session and Shah Rukh came up with a really smart response.

"Rinku is Baaapppp!! Not bacha a!!," Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter. Shah Rukh's response went viral as the fans couldn't stop hailing the Bollywood superstar and his love for the KKR franchise and its players.

Rinku all set to fire in Blue

Rinku Singh is all set to fire in blue as he is likely to get a call-up for India in the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies. Rinku, who finished IPL 2023 with 474 runs at an average of 59 striking at 149.5, showed his ability to perform under pressure as he reveled in tough run-chases for KKR. KKR were never out of the game even after Andre Russell got out because Rinku was there. In the finishing role, Rinku could be a crucial shot in the arm for India going into the T20 World Cup next year, especially with skipper Hardik Pandya playing in the top order in IPL.

