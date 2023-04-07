Ricky Ponting makes big claim, says this player can win ODI world cup for India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting, former Australia skipper has made a big claim ahead of the ODI World Cup scheduled to be played from October 5 to November 19. The Australian great has backed an Indian player to win the World Cup for the country. He also compared him to the late Andrew Symonds, who contributed to 2003 and 2007 World Cup victories.

Ponting believes that the world no.1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav has the ability to "win" the World Cup. Moreover, he has asked the selectors to stick to him even though he failed in the recent ODI series. As he became the first Indian batter to register a hat-trick of golden ducks.

"Everyone around the world knows what Surya can do in white-ball cricket," Ponting said.

"His previous 12 or 18 months have been absolutely outstanding. I feel they should stick with him because he's the sort of player that can win you a World Cup," he added.

Suryakumar has scored 172 runs in the format at an average of just 12. 28 since his previous half-century came in February last year. But Ponting backed Surya and said he could do what the late Andrew Symonds did in winning the 2003 and 2007 World Cups.

"He might be a little bit inconsistent but he's the sort of guy that in big moments can win you games. A bit like the late great Andrew Symonds did for Australia," Ponting said.

"So that's definitely the way that I'd look at it for India. I wouldn't be playing safe. I'd be going with match-winning players and I think he's a match-winner."

Ponting feels the number five spot is suited for Suryakumar.

"I'm a big believer in giving your best batter as much time as you can in all formats of the game. Because if you keep them down the order, quite often you don't get to use your best players and that's the last thing you want.

"So I think the No. 5 slot's perfect for him and he's just got to grow into that role there."

