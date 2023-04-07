MI vs CSK: We have no concerns on Surya’s form - Kieron Pollard backs Suryakumar Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians are set to face Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in their second match of IPL 2023. After suffering an embarrassing defeat in their first game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, MI will want to bounce back in the match that will be played at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium. Ahead of the game, MI batting coach Kieron Pollard backed Suryakumar Yadav who is not able to add runs from his bat in the previous few matches.

Suryakumar, the world No 1 T20I batter who came after a horrendous ODI series, flopped in their opening match against RCB. He managed to score just 15 runs off 16 deliveries before getting dismissed by Michael Bracewell.

“We have no concerns on Surya’s form, again. I believe you guys make more of it than we do sometimes within the team setup," Pollard said.

"People have bad days and that is unfortunate as cricketers our bad days are highlighted and we keep speaking on and on about it rather than trying to look at the positive or what he has done over the past 18 months or so in cricket as an individual,” he added.

“We do it on a day-by-day basis and the way he is striking the ball, the way he is training we have got confidence that he will do justice to his talent and we will continue to back him."

MI were reduced to 48/4 by RCB at one stage before rescue acts from Tilak Verma (84) and Nehal Wadhera (21) dragged them to 171/7, which in the end proved less against RCB.

“I believe all batters have to fire. I do not think we should not single out any individual. Cricket is played with eleven players, and again, the tournament has just started so everyone is just looking to start on a high-note," Pollard said.

"Yes we did not get off to a great start as a batting unit but in the end, we managed a decent total in Bangalore. Let us see what happens since we are back at Wankhede,” Pollard said on the eve of the game.

Pollard said it is important for MI to keep the focus on Playing XI.

“To be honest I have not thought much about the impact player rule. A lot of thoughts have been flying around about it but for me, you still have to go out and play cricket, impact or no impact.

"As players, you have to make an impact on the field anyway. For us, it is about focusing on what needs to be done by every individual,” he said.

