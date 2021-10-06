RCB vs SRH: Umran Malik bowls fastest ball in IPL 2021, touches 153kph against Bangalore

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Umran Malik

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik on Wednesday bowled the fastest delivery in the IPL 2021 as he clocked 150kph four times in a single over against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He touched the 153kph mark on the fourth delivery of the ninth over against Devdutt Padikkal.

The 21-year-old pacer from Jammu & Kashmir, who has fetched everybody's attention with his raw pace, also picked KS Bharat as his maiden IPL wicket in his first over of the innings.

On his debut against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, Malik had bowled a delivery clocking 151.03kph-- the fastest delivery by an Indian bowler in this IPL season. He had surpassed Mohammed Siraj (147.68kph) on the list.

Malik has played just one T20 and List A match for Jammu Kashmir and has picked a total of four wickets. He has been added to the Hyderabad camp a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan, who had tested positive ahead of their IPL 2021 encounter against Delhi Capitals.

Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson had also heaped praise on Malik, describing him as a "special" bowler who has "lots of pace" in his artillery.

"Malik has been bowling really quick in the nets and it’s really nice for him to get an opportunity today. We've been facing him in the nets - he's special, lots of pace. The young guy runs in and goes hard. Obviously, we’re out of the competition, so it’s a chance for some other boys to also get on the park," Williamson had said after the KKR tie.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha took to Twitter to congratulate the young paceman from Jammu.

"Heartiest congratulations to Umran Malik on IPL debut today from the Sunrisers Hyderabad Team. You have made the entire Jammu Kashmir proud. You are the inspiration for many young cricketers. Best wishes for your cricket career ahead," the Office of J&K Lt Governor wrote on Twitter.

Hyderabad, who are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table with just two wins in 12 games, have already been knocked out of the playoffs race.