RCB vs DC, WPL 2023: Delhi outplay Bangalore in high run scoring affair as Shafali, Norris shine

RCB vs DC, WPL 2023: The Delhi Capitals team on Sunday displayed a dominating show in their first match of the Women's Premier League 2023. Meg Lanning's Capitals thrashed Smriti Mandhana's Challengers as they registered a 60-run victory over them. The DC side had a near-perfect outing as they outplayed RCB with both bat and the ball in a high-scoring affair at the Brabourne Stadium.

Being forced to bat first, the Capitals had everything going for them. Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning notched a stand of 162 runs before Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp took over to help the team go past 220. In the chase, RCB were jolted with regular blows as Tara Norris and Alice Capsey starred. The Challengers finished at 163/8 and faced a 60-run loss.

