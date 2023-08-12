RCB Twitter account gets deactivated, makes return in bizarre followers issue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RCB team

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's social media platform X account (formerly known as Twitter) got reportedly deactivated. The account disappeared on the social media platform and surprised the RCB fans. Bangalore's account made a return but in a shocking issue of followers.

RCB's Twitter account was engaging with the audience frequently till Friday, August 11. It pushed various social media posts including a Virat Kohli throwback of a special knock against West Indies in 2019. However, the account reportedly disappeared on the social media platform. It returned back online but had a bizarre glitch of followers. RCB's account boasts close to 7 million followers (6.8 to be precise) but when it came back online, there were only 38 followers on the profile. This sparked a meme fest on the platform.

After RCB's account was back on Twitter, it published a post of India's 4th T20I against West Indies. "Game Day in the USA. Let's get behind our," RCB tweeted with a graphical image of T20I captain Hardik Pandya.

Notably, RCB suffered disppointment in IPL 2023 as they narrowly missed out on a place in the playoffs of the tournament. Bangalore had their fate in their own hand as a win in the final league stage game against Gujarat Titans would have ensured them of a top four finish. However, Shubman Gill's fabulous ton in the run-chase ended RCB's hopes.

The franchise has recently appointed former Zimbabwe player Andy Flower as head coach of the side ahead of IPL 2024. Notably, head coach Sanjay Bangar and director of cricket operations Mike Hesson have been released from the support staff. "We are beyond thrilled to welcome ICC Hall of Famer and T20 World Cup winning coach Andy Flower as the Head Coach of RCB Men’s team," RCB wrote in a photo caption on Twitter.

"Andy’s experience of coaching IPL & T20 teams around the world, and leading his teams to titles at the PSL, ILT20, The Hundred, and Abu Dhabi T10 will help in developing a championship-winning mindset and take RCB’s Play Bold philosophy forward," the team added.

"We thank Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar for their commendable work during the stints as director of cricket operations and head coach of RCB," the franchisee wrote in another Tweet thanking Hesson and Bangar.

