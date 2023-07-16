RCB likely to take big call on support staff; franchise yet to renew Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar's contracts

Follow us on Image Source : RCB Sanjay Bangar and Mike Hesson

After failing to qualify for the Indian Premier League 2023 playoffs, Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to take a big call on their support staff. The Faf du Plessis-led team is reportedly keen to part ways with Director of Cricket Mike Hesson and head coach Sanjay Bangar. They might be hunting for a few fresh faces ahead of the 2024 season of the tournament.

As reported by ESPNCricinfo, RCB has not renewed the contracts of Hesson and Bangar and this could lead to a revamp in the backroom staff. The report adds that the franchise is keen to change its coaching staff. RCB have issued a statement where the franchise has stated that Hesson and Bangar's contracts are intact and the team is reviewing things.

"Their contract with RCB is still intact. The team is still under the process of review. We will come back if any announcement on the changes in the team," RCB said in a statement. However, it remains unclear whether they will be looking for a replacement for bowling coach Adam Griffith.

Bangalore failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2023 as they were leapfrogged by Mumbai Indians, who took the final place in the eliminator.

More to follow...

