Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals: Powered by Venkatesh's fifer, Karnataka blow away Uttarakhand on Day 1

Image Source : PTI Mayank Agarwal made a solid 83 off 109 deliveries on Day 1 of the QF.

During a Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match on Tuesday, Karnataka's medium-pacer M Venkatesh shone with a five-wicket haul and helped the team restrict Uttarakhand to a low score of 116.

Venkatesh, who is 22 years old, played a key role in the successful bowling effort and justified his captain's decision to field first after winning the toss. He removed two top-order batsmen, Avneesh Sudha and Dikshanshu Negi, after Vidhwath Kaverappa got the first wicket.

The rest of the Uttarakhand batsmen struggled as well, with Vijaykumar Vyshak dismissing Swapnil Singh and Kaverappa getting rid of Aditya Tare. Kunal Chandela tried to steady the innings with 31 runs, but the wickets kept falling. Venkatesh returned to take two more wickets in the 47th over and K Gowtham cleaned up the tail with two more wickets.

In reply, Karnataka started their batting with ease as both openers, Ravikumar Samarth and Mayank Agarwal, scored the fifties and remained unbeaten. Samarth hit seven boundaries while Agarwal had nine boundaries and a six.

