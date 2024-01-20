Ranji Trophy 2024: Arjun Tendulkar registers back-to-back fifties; Jagadeesan smashes 208*

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai during an IPL game in April 2023

Arjun Tendulkar and Heramb Parab registered brilliant fifties to help Goa post a challenging total in the first innings against Karnataka on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 match. Both bowlers displayed their batting skills by adding 93 runs for the ninth wicket to drag Goa from 221/8 to a total of 321 at Mysore's Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground.

Three wickets each from Vijaykumar Vyshak and Rohit Kumar put Karnataka in control on Day 1 but late resistance from Tendulkar-Parab kept Goa alive in the match. Arjun scored 52 off 112 balls with the help of three fours and one six while Parab scored 53 off 81 balls.

This was a second consecutive fifty for Arjun Tendulkar who scored 70 runs against Chandigarh in the last Ranji Trophy match. Arjun registered his maiden hundred last season and now has two back-to-back fifties in First-Class cricket.

The 24-year-old pace all-rounder has struggled to show consistency with a ball this season with just three wickets in three Ranji Trophy 2024 innings and also went wicketless against Karnataka on Day 2. Arjun's impressive form with bat is likely to earn him more game time with Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL 2024 season.

Karnataka replied strongly with captain Mayank Agarwal and in-form Devdutt Padikkal scoring 209 runs for the second wicket. Both players registered centuries each but lost their wickets in the third session. Karnataka posted a total of 251/4 in 64 overs at the end of the day's play as they trail by 70 runs.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's wicketkeeper Narayan Jagadeesan stole the day by smashing 245* off 402 against Railways in a Group C match. Jagadeesan's maiden century of the season helped the two-time Ranji Trophy winners score a total of 489/10 against Railways. Captain Sai Kishore and youngster Boopathi Kumar contributed with half-centuries for Tamil Nadu who remain without a win in the Ranji Trophy this season.