Prithvi Shaw becomes first player in history to achieve a unique record, Know details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE CCC Prithvi Shaw scored 244 runs for Northants in One-Day Cup match against Somerset

India cricketer Prithvi Shaw is currently in the UK playing for Northamptonshire in the ongoing domestic One-Day Cup tournament. This is his first stint with a County team and has already made the headlines with his performance. Shaw, on Wednesday (August 9) scored a stunning double-century against Somerset smashing 244 runs off just 153 balls with 28 fours and 11 sixes to his name.

This turned out to be the highest score in the history of One-Day Cup in England with the previous being 206* from Ollie Robinson of Kent. Shaw's 244 is also the sixth highest individual score in the history of List A cricket while the 23-year-old appears again at the 10th position in the list having amassed 227* for Mumbai against Puducherry in 2021. Apart from these records, the young batters also became the first player in the history of the sport to score a first-class triple century, List A double century and a T20 century within a span of 12 months.

In October last year, Shaw smashed 134 runs off just 61 balls with 13 fours and nine sixes to his name against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy. Against the same opponent, the opening batter slammed 383 runs off just 379 balls and his innings was laced with a whopping 49 fours and four sixes in January 2023. Seven months later, Somerset bowlers were at the receiving end of his assault as he slammed his way to 244 in a domestic One-Day Cup game in the UK.

Prithvi Shaw's 244 is also the second highest individual score in List A cricket away from home. India's Shikhar Dhawan is at the top of this list as he had scored 248 runs while playing for India A against South Africa A in 2013.

Latest Cricket News