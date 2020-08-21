PM Modi pens letter to Suresh Raina; says he will always be 'synonymous with team spirit'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a letter of appreciation for Suresh Raina after the cricketer announced his international retirement on August 15.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has shared the letter of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following his retirement from international cricket on August 15.

Taking to Twitter, Raina wrote, "When we play, we give our blood & sweat for the nation. No better appreciation than being loved by the people of this country and even more by the country’s PM. Thank you @narendramodi ji for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude. Jai Hind!"

PM Modi wrote that Raina will not only be remembered as a 'fine batsman but also as a useful bowler' who stepped up whenever the situation demanded.

When we play, we give our blood & sweat for the nation. No better appreciation than being loved by the people of this country and even more by the country’s PM. Thank you @narendramodi ji for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/l0DIeQSFh5 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 21, 2020

Raina was the part of the team which lifted the 2011 World Cup under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, and PM Modi wrote that the nation can 'never forget your inspiring role' in the tournament.

The Indian Prime Minister was one of the guests who attended the quarterfinal of the 2011 World Cup between India and Australia, where Raina played a crucial innings of 34* in the run-chase in Ahmedabad. The PM wrote that he was 'lucky to witness' the innings.

PM Modi also hailed Raina's fighting spirit, referring to the various injuries he endured during his career, but coming back strongly on every occasion. He also wrote that Raina will be 'synonymous with team spirit' while mentioning about his 'animated' presence on the field.

The Prime Minister further acknowledged his efforts to support initiatives like 'Swachh Bharat' and women empowerment and wished him luck in the second innings of his life.

Earlier, PM Modi also wrote a letter of appreciation to former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who also retired on August 15.

Both, Dhoni and Raina will be seen in action for Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the tournament, which will begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

