MS Dhoni shares letter of appreciation from PM Modi following international retirement

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has shared a heartfelt letter of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he announced his international retirement on August 15.

Taking to Twitter, Dhoni wrote, "An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes."

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

In the letter, PM Modi wrote that MS Dhoni's name will go down in history as "one of the world's batting greats" and "among the greatest cricketing captains."

He further wrote that Dhoni will not only be remembered for his achievements in cricket, but also for his immense success after "humble beginnings." The Prime Minister further mentioned the victory in the 2007 World Twenty20 as an example of his "spirit," insisting that Dhoni represents the face of new India which doesn't hesitate in taking risks.

PM Modi also mentioned about Dhoni's association with the Indian Armed Forces, saying that his "concern towards their welfare has always been remarkable."

PM Modi further wished him luck in all of his future endeavours.

Dhoni announced his international retirement on August 15 after over fifteen years since making his debut for the side. He led India to all the four ICC titles, having represented the country in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is.

The wicketkeeper-batsman will be next seen in action during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, where he leads Chennai Super Kings.

