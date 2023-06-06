Pat Cummins confirms Josh Hazlewood's replacement for WTC Final, Australia's playing XI virtually set

Tuesday, June 06, 2023
     
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the upcoming WTC Final against India. The summit clash is scheduled to commence on June 7 at the Oval in London.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: June 06, 2023 12:30 IST
WTC Final 2023: India and Australia are set to face each other in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) from June 7 at the Oval in London. Australia have dealt a huge blow with their premier pacer Josh Hazlewood getting ruled out of the crucial face-off. And now around 24 hours before the WTC Final, skipper Pat Cummins has confirmed his replacement. Pace bowler Scott Boland is set to replace Hazlewood in Australia's playing XI for the WTC Final.

Boland last played for Australia in the second Test of the four-match series against India in Nagpur. He sent down 17 overs for just 34 runs but couldn't pick up a wicket as Australia lost the match by an innings and 32 runs. However, Boland has been exceptional so far in his Test career picking up 28 wickets in just 7 Test matches at an impeccable average of 13.42.

He will join skipper Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon in the bowling attack. The trio, alongwith Hazlewood, has done the job in the last few years for Australia. With the Ashes coming up, the Aussies will be hoping for Boland to step up and deliver for them in the WTC Final first.

Cummins confirming Boland's place in the playing XI also more or less sets Australia's line-up for the clash against India. The top seven was already set with Travis Head moving down the order unlike India tour when he opened the innings in David Warner's absence. Unless there are last-minute injuries, Australia are unlikely to make any changes.

Australia Probable Playing XI for WTC Final: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (C), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland

