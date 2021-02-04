Image Source : TWITTER/THEREALPCB Live Streaming Cricket Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test: How to Watch PAK vs SA 2nd Test Live Online

Missing live cricket action? Find full details on when and where to watch Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming Cricket 2nd Test PAK vs SA LIVE on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony TEN HD. Get all the details like pak vs sa live, pak vs sa live streaming, pakistan vs south africa live streaming, stream live cricket, pak vs sa 2nd test, pak vs sa 2nd test live, pakistan vs south africa live, pak vs sa online streaming on indiatvnews.com.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the second and final Test beginning Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan have fielded the same XI which featured in the first Test in Karachi which the hosts won by seven wickets. The Proteas, on the other hand, have replaced Lungi Ngidi with Wiaan Mulder. After this Test, both the teams will face each other in three T20Is to be played on February 11, 13 and 14 at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

When will Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test begin?

Live Streaming Cricket Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test will start at 10:30 AM IST.

When is the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test?

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test will take place on Feburary 4. (Thursday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test?

You can watch Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test?

You can watch Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test will be aired on Sony TEN HD.

What are the squads for Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test?

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Pakistan (Playing XI): Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi