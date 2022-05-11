Off-coloured Virat Kohli likely to be dropped for upcoming SA T20 home series

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli during a match (file photo)

Virat Kohli's poor performance has been criticized a lot. especially after his three golden ducks for RCB in IPL 2022. He has also not been able to score a century in almost three years.

According to reports, the off-coloured batsman won't be making it to the list of players for the upcoming South Africa tour to India. A five-match T20 series is being scheduled between the countries in June.

Kohli is expected to be given break to recharge his battery and work on his form before India's tour to England to play limited-over matches.

"Virat Kohli in all probability will be rested for the South Africa series. He has been playing a lot of cricket and has been in the bubble for a long time. It has been a policy decision regarding Kohli and other senior players that they will be given periodic breaks from time to time," a senior BCCI official said.

South Africa are scheduled to play matches in India from June 9 to 19. Delhi, Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, and Bengaluru will host the matches.

India will travel to the UK in June-July. They will first play a T20 series against Ireland and then compete against England.

Former head coach Ravi Shastri has already picked on Kohli's game

"Whether it's two months or a month-and-a-half, whether it's after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don't want to lose that with a fried brain," he had said.

"Even skipper Rohit Sharma would require adequate rest with so much cricket being played. Some of the others include KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant, who all from time to time will need rest," the official said.

Players such as Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh will also be in contention after their impressive game in IPL