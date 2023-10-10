ODI World Cup 2023: How has India performed at Arun Jaitley Stadium in ODI World Cup history?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

After registering a thrilling win over Australia in their opening World Cup 2023 fixture, the Indian cricket team heads to the national capital for their second game of the tournament. The Men in Blue defeated the mighty Aussies by 6 wickets in a low-scoring affair at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to begin their march in the home World Cup in style. For his unbeaten 97-run knock, KL Rahul was adjudged as the player of the match.

However, with India travelling to nine venues for as many games, the Delhi fans will now have the chance to catch their heroes in action. India have played a total of 21 ODI games at the venue and three in the 50-over World Cup.

India's performance at the venue

Out of 21 ODI matches, the Men in Blue have registered wins in 13 games at the Arun Jaitely Stadium. They have suffered loss in 7 games while 1 was a no result. India's first match at the Delhi Stadium came in 1982, while their recent 50-over fixture came in 2022.

The two-time World Champions have played three ODI World Cup games in Delhi. They have seen wins in two of those outings while seeing a loss in the other one. India defeated Australia in the 1987 World Cup by 56 runs, before losing to Sri Lanka in 1996. They defeated the Netherlands in their final ODI World Cup game in Delhi when they chased down a meagre total of 190 with five wickets in hand.

The Men in Blue would be looking to stamp their authority in the World Cup 2023 points table as they stayed at fifth after a thrilling win against Australia. However, Bangladesh's loss to England on Tuesday boosted the Men in Blue to fourth place.

