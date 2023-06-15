BCCI looking to get Rishabh Pant fit for ODI World Cup 2023: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant

India's star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru as he continues his road to recovery from a serious car crash accident. Pant, who underwent surgeries for his injuries, is reportedly making a quicker recovery than the Indian Board had expected. Keeping the optimism open, the Board is looking to get him ready for ODI World Cup 2023.

As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, the Indian Board is trying to fast-track Pant's rehab and look to get him ready for the World Cup 2023 in India. However, the report adds that the recovery process is likely to last longer.

It also stated that Pant is looking 'largely pain-free' but his 'skill work is quite some time away'. He is working under physio S Rajnikanth and is working on his upper-body and lower-body mobility. The star wicket-keeper is also conducting interactive sessions with age-group cricketers, who are at NCA for the training camps. He is also accompanied by Thulasi Ram Yuvaraj, the NCA physio who is with him days after his accident. The wicketkeeper star is having mixed rehab sessions of aqua therapy, light swimming, and table tennis.

Pant has recently started to walk without crutches and walk on stairs without any support. He also uploaded a video of the same. "Not bad yaar Rishabh. Simple things can be difficult sometimes," Pant recently wrote in a Video shared on social media.

Pant last played a competitive match in India's Test series against Bangladesh. He missed out on playing the subsequent Indian matches and also the Indian Premier League 2023. Throughout his recovery time, Pant kept updating the Indian fans on his health. He posted pictures and videos of his rehab on numerous occasions.

