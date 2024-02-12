Mumbai Indians unveil new jersey ahead of WPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : WPLT20 X Mumbai Indians will kick off their campaign against the Delhi Capitals in the season opener on February 23

Mumbai Indians have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the 2024 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) with extra shades of pink. The defending champions' jersey for the inaugural edition had a lighter shade of blue than their male counterparts with pink colour on the sides of the shirt. However, in collaboration with their new kit manufacturer Skechers, the pink has floated over to the sleeves as well.

While launching MI's new jersey for WPL 2024, fashion designer Monica Jaising, the creative mind behind the look of the kit, said, "The peacock is a symbol of strength and pride, and we wanted the jersey to reflect these qualities. The vibrant blues of the feathers, the coral-peach inspired by the stem, and the gradient pattern resembling the peacock's majestic spread – all come together to create a design that is as fierce and beautiful as the players who will wear them. It's a celebration of the national spirit and the essence of Mumbai Indians."

Mumbai Indians have already begun their training headed by coach Charlotte Edwards and mentor Jhulan Goswami with the players slowly joining the camp. The defending champions made their strong squad even stronger with the addition of South African pace ace Shabnim Ismail, who is the second fast bowling option apart from English quick Iss Wong.

MI will kick off their campaign against the Delhi Capitals in a repeat of last year's final in the season opener on Friday, February 23. The tournament is set to take place in Bengaluru and Delhi this year in caravan format with the first 11 games set to take place in the garden city followed by the remaining half in the capital.

Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan