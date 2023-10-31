MS Dhoni provides major update on rehabilitation and chances of playing in IPL 2024 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni during IPL 2023.

The skipper of the Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni has provided a major update on his ongoing rehabilitation after undergoing a successful surgery on his left knee as well as regarding his participation in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Speaking at an event, Dhoni was asked about his participation in the IPL 2024 by renowned stand-up comic and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat and the veteran said, "I am trying my best. As you all know, I have undergone surgery on my left knee and doctors have told me that by November it will become as normal as possible. So, if everything goes to plan then I will be playing, if not then I'll watch the season alongside the fans and supporters."

Chennai enjoyed a remarkable run during the previous edition of the IPL. They won eight out of their 14 league matches and lost five to directly advance to Qualifier 1 of the season where they defeated then-defending champions Gujarat Titans by 15 runs while playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The 'Yellow Army' repeated their Qualifier 1 heroics in the summit clash and defeated Titans by five wickets (DLS method) to clinch their fifth IPL title. MS Dhoni is the joint-most successful captain in the history of the IPL. The 42-year-old former India skipper has led CSK to five IPL title wins. Other than Dhoni, only Rohit Sharma has won five titles in the IPL as skipper. Rohit has clinched all the titles while leading Mumbai Indians in the T20 extravaganza.

Dhoni has played 250 IPL matches in his career thus far and scored a staggering 5082 runs with the help of 24 half-centuries. He wields a career strike rate of 135.92 in the domestic competition.

Latest Cricket News