Mohammed Siraj drives straight to father's grave after returning from Australia

Image Source : PTI File photo of Mohammed Siraj with late father Mohammed Ghaus

An injury-ravaged India, led by Rishabh Pant's batting heroics at The Gabba, defeated Australia by three wickets in the fourth and final Test to clinch the rubber 2-1 and retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Shubman Gill (91), Rishabh Pant (89*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) bolster India's run-chase on the final day in Brisbane as the visitors hunted down the total with three overs to spare.

While Gill fell short of his maiden Test ton, Pujara stuck in the middle and played a resilient knock to keep India in the game. However, it was Rishabh Pant who slammed the winning boundary to steer the side to a historic series win.

On the bowling front, it was Mohammed Siraj who plucked maiden five-wicket haul in Brisbane. The Hyderabad pacer had lost his father on 20 November, about a week after Indian contingent landed in Australia. Despite being given the option of returning home to attend the burial of his father, Siraj chose to stay back as it would've involved quarantine periods.

Siraj also broke down in tears at the SCG in the third Test when India's national anthem was being played. It indeed was an emotional series for Siraj, who finished as the highest wicket-taker for India with 13 from three matches.

After the Indian team's return to the country after an epic triumph in Australia, Siraj, on Wednesday, went to pay tribute to his late father. He drove straight from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to the graveyard to pay respects to his deceased father, as reported by The Times of India.

"It was a tough situation, dad’s demise. I got strength after talking to mom and my focus was to realise dad’s dream. I got mentally strong with their support. I felt that whatever was dad’s desire, I have to fulfil that. It got fulfilled," Siraj had said on his decision to stay back in Australia.

The 26-year-old will now be a part of the Indian team which will face England in a two-Test series, scheduled to begin in February.