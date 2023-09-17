Mohammed Siraj destroys Sri Lankan batting in Asia Cup final, becomes 1st Indian to achieve historic record

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mohammed Siraj was on a roll in the Asia Cup final, taking five wickets in no time against Sri Lanka

Mohammed Siraj was breathing first in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday, September 17. After Sri Lanka chose to bat first, apart from the toss, nothing went their way. Jasprit Bumrah gave Sri Lanka a huge blow in the first over itself, before Mohammed Siraj ran through the Sri Lankan batting as they fell like nine pins.

Pathum Nissanka was the first one to go handing a simple catch to Ravindra Jadeja at backward point on the first ball of the fourth over. Sadeera Samarawickrama negotiated his first ball but was trapped LBW on the next delivery by Siraj. Early on the drive, the last match's hero for Sri Lanka, Charith Asalanka got out giving a simple catch to covers. If it wasn't enough, Siraj after getting hit for a boundary induced an edge of Dhanankaya de Silva to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 12/5.

Siraj became the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in an over in ODIs where ball-by-ball data is available and overall the fourth bowler. However, the pacer didn't stop at that as it was a dream that Siraj was living in and unfortunately for Sri Lanka, they were at the receiving end of a hostile spell.

He came back in his next over to dismiss the Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka to complete his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Siraj had figures of 5/4 at one point. Kusal Mendis and Dunith Wellalage stopped the procession for a few overs before he dismissed the in-form batter to take his sixth wicket of the match.

Most wickets in one over in ODI cricket

4 wickets in 6 balls - Chaminda Vaas (SL vs BAN) - W W W 4 WD W (World Cup 2003)

4 wickets in 6 balls - Mohammad Sami (PAK vs NZ) - W W 0 0 W W (Lahore, 2003)

4 wickets in 6 balls - Adil Rashid (WNG vs WI) - 2 W W 0 W W (St. George's, 2019)

4 wickets in 6 balls - Mohammed Siraj (IND vs SL) - W 0 W W 4 W (Asia Cup Final, 2023)

Most wickets in the first 10 overs for India in an ODI (Since 2002)

5 - Mohammed Siraj vs SL Colombo RPS 2023

4 - Javagal Srinath vs SL Johannesburg 2003

4 - Bhuvneshwar vs SL Port of Spain 2013

4 - Jasprit Bumrah vs Eng The Oval 2022

Latest Cricket News