Monday, March 06, 2023
     
MIW vs RCBW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2023: Bangalore look to bounce back as Mumbai eye victorious run

MIW vs RCBW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians face Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second match of the tournament. Follow for latest updates and ball by ball commentary

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: March 06, 2023 18:06 IST
Mumbai face Bangalore
Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai face Bangalore

MIW vs RCBW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2023: Bangalore look to bounce back as Mumbai eye victorious run

Riding on a huge win in their first match, Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians women take on win-searching Royal Challengers Bangalore women led by Smriti Mandhana. The MI Women won their first match against Gujarat Giants by a big margin, while the RCB girls faced a disappointing 60-run loss to Delhi Capitals in their first outing. The two have contrasting results and will aim to get good results from their second game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

 

