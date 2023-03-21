MIW vs RCBW: Harmanpreet's Mumbai end league stage with win, beat Bangalore by 4 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai beat Bangalore

MIW vs RCBW: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians on Tuesday ended their league stage with a win over Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore. The MIW team defeated the RCBW side on bowling assisting DY Patil Sports Academy by 4 wickets to end the league stage with 6 wins from 8 games. With this win, they have taken the Number 1 spot in the points table back from Delhi.

Batting first, the Bangalore side managed to get only 125 on board with Richa Ghosh providing a late assault to an otherwise cautious batting from Mandhana's team. She remained the joint-top scorer for her side with 29 runs along with Elyyse Perry. Amelia Kerr starred for the MIW side as she picked up 3 wickets.

Coming out to chase, MIW took an aggressive approach as they needed a fiery show to get a better NRR than that of table toppers Delhi. Matthews made 24 off 17, while Yastika scored 30 from 26 balls. But in the end, Amelia Kerr helped the side cross the line in the 17th over with 4 wickets in hand.

