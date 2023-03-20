MIW vs DCW WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Table toppers clash as fight for Number 1 heats up in Navi Mumbai

Monday, March 20, 2023
     
MIW vs DCW WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Table-toppers Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals clash against each other in their seventh match of the league stage. Mumbai are on the first spot, while Capitals stand on second.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: March 20, 2023 17:13 IST
Mumbai face Delhi in WPL 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai face Delhi in WPL 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians clash against Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the 18th match of the Women's Premier League 2023. Two-top ranked teams give it their all at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai as the fight for the number 1 spot in the standings heats up. 

