MIW vs DCW WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Table toppers clash as fight for Number 1 heats up in Navi Mumbai

MIW vs DCW WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Table toppers clash as fight for Number 1 heats up in Navi Mumbai MIW vs DCW WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Table-toppers Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals clash against each other in their seventh match of the league stage. Mumbai are on the first spot, while Capitals stand on second.