MI vs GT: IPL 2023 Match 57 - Head to Head Detailed Stats to Records, Last Encounter

Mumbai Indians (MI) clash against table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in a crucial game for the playoff qualification race in the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) on Friday, May 12. Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game by successfully chasing a 200-run target and took a big step in the points table with 12 points. Tilak Varma is expected to return to the playing eleven after missing the last two games and further strengthen Mumbai's impressive batting attack.

On the other hand, the reigning champions continue to dominate the top spot as they recorded their eighth win with a 56-run triumph against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. Shubman Gill, Mukesh Kumar, and Wriddhiman Saha shone in Gujarat's win as they were able to produce another impressive team effort. Another win will confirm their spot in the playoff qualification but the Hardik Pandya-led side will definitely target a top spot in the points table.

MI vs GT Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal (Impact Player)

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma (Impact Player)

MI vs GT Head-to-Head Record

Mumbai Indians and Gujrat Titans have played each other only two times in IPL so far. Mumbai Indians won the first game by five runs in a last-over thriller during the IPL 2022 group-stage game at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. Gujarat took swift revenge when both teams faced each other at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in the first leg this season to level the head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 2 | MI Win - 1 | GT Win - 1 | NR - 0

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Head-to-Head Record at Wankhede Stadium

This is the first time both teams are playing against each other at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

MI vs GT Last Encounter

Gujarat Titans hosted Mumbai Indians on April 25 in the first leg of IPL 2023 and recorded a dominant 55-run win. Shubman Gill top-scored with 56 off 34 and Abhinav Manohar and David Miller smashed quick 40-plus knocks to help Gujarat post a big total of 207/6 while batting first. Then Afghanistan spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad took combined five wickets to restrict Mumbai to just 152/9.

Shubman Gill has recorded two back-to-back fifties against Mumbai Indians and Rashid Khan leads the bowling chart in this fixture with four wickets.

