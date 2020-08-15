Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Watch ENG vs PAK stream live cricket online on SonyLIV

England vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Streaming, 2nd Test:

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test

When is England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 Cricket Match?

Only two overs could be bowled in the third session on Day 2 of the second Test between England and Pakistan before rain stopped play at the Ages Bowl here on Friday. At the draw of stumps on a rain-hit, Pakistan were 223/9 after a resolute stand between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan was broken by Stuart Broad in the second session. England made quick work of the Pakistan tail after Babar's dismissal by getting rid of Yasir Shah and Shaheen Afridi in quick succession. However, Rizwan went on the counter after that helped his team past the 200-run mark. Here are the details of when and where to watch ENG vs PAK stream live cricket match online and on television.

England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 will start from August 8 (Saturday).

When will England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 match start?

England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 live cricket match will start at 03.30 PM.

Where is England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 match being played?

England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 is being played at the Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 match Today?

You can watch England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 live cricket streaming match on SonyLiv in India.

Where can you watch England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

What are the Playing XIs for England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test?

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

