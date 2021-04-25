Image Source : INDIA TV Live IPL 2021 Match SRH vs DC: Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Online

Live IPL 2021 Match SRH vs DC: Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai

Last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals will eye their fourth win of the season on Sunday when they take on an exhausted Sunrisers Hyderabad camp at the Chepauk. Though David Warner's men registered their first victory of IPL 2021 on Wednesday when they defeated Punjab Kings, the Delhi outfit will be the favorite to win this match. Rishabh Pant's men are coming into this match on the back of two successive victories, over Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. They have Shikhar Dhawan at the top and their bowling too looks impressive with names like Kagiso Rabada , Avesh Khan, and Amit Mishra. In the last match. Mishra took four wickets to restrict MI to a low total.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, will rely on skipper Warner and Kane Williamson to lift them up. SRH, however, will miss the services of T Natarajan, who has been ruled out due to injury. With Chepauk being the venue for this clash, the skillset of batsmen will be tested to the hilt.

Live IPL 2021 Match SRH vs DC: How to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Live Online on Hotstar

At what time does Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 20th match begin?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 20th match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 20th match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 20th match will take place on April 25 (Sunday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 20th match?

You can watch Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 20th live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 20th match?

You can watch Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 20th match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 20th match?

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.