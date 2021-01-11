Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5: Updates from Sydney

Image Source : GETTY Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5: Follow live updates from IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 in Sydney.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 from Sydney on indiatvnews.com.Australia once again emerged on top at the end of the fourth day of the third Test after setting a target of 407 runs before removing both the openers. The collective effort from Steve Smith , Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green guided the hosts to 312 for six before Tim Paine declared leaving India with a monumental total to overcome in a bid to save the Test and force a decider in the fourth Test, possibly in Brisbane.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill showed enough composure against the Aussie attack amid a few lucky scares, but the relentless attack eventually got rid of the two. India finished the penultimate day with 98 for two, the only positive being that Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are both unbeaten and will resume the proceedings on day 5. Can the pair emulate India's mighty comeback at the Port of Spain in 1976 courtesy Gundappa Vishwanath and Sunil Gavaskar?

Brief Preview: The four-match series is currently level at 1-1. India, who are in the middle of strict quarantine and restricted to their hotels, will be tested both mentally and physically when they face Australia in the third Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Despite winning the previous Test to bring the four-match series level at 1-1, India have been under the cosh over the past one week with five of their players being investigated for alleged breach of bio-security protocols during a dine-out in Melbourne. After levelling the four-Test series with a comprehensive victory in Melbourne, Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian unit will be eyeing to gain a 2-1 lead by defeating mighty Australians in the third Test in Sydney. In absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian contingent put up a commendable effort at the MCG, recovering sharply from their horror batting collapse in the first Test at Adelaide Oval. (Full Preview)