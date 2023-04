KKR vs SRH: Powered by Harry Brook, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SRH beat KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the 19th match of IPL 2023 on Friday. In the game played at the KKR's home ground, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Team SRH registered a win by 23 runs. Coming to bat first after losing toss, the Sunrisers scored 228/4 in 20 overs. In response, the Knight Riders manage to reach 205/7 during chase.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

