KKR vs RR IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch 56th match of IPL 2023 on TV, online?

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Rajasthan Royals in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League on the 11th of May, Thursday. Both teams will want to register win in the high-voltage game to increase their chance into the Playoffs. Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When is the KKR vs RR, 56th Match IPL 2023?

May 11, Thursday

At what time does KKR vs RR, 56th Match of IPL 2023 start?

7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the KKR vs RR, 56th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Where can you watch KKR vs RR, 56th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch KKR vs RR, 56th Match of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

Full Squads -

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Aarya Desai

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How can the teams qualify for the Playoffs?

The top 4 teams will qualify for the playoffs.

