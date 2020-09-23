KKR vs MI Dream11 Predictions: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR vs MI Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for your side from the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be making their first appearance in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League this year. The side, captained by veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, will be taking on the defending champions Mumbai Indians who had a poor start to their season's campaign.

MI conceded a 5-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the tournament, extending their losing run in UAE to six matches. The KKR will be aiming to further extend Mumbai's wait for a victory in the gulf country.

KKR boasts of the likes of Shubman Gill, Andre Russell and Karthik in the batting order which is further boosted with the arrivals of Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton. However, with Sunil Narine an automatic choice due to his abilities with the ball, as well as his exploits at the opening order, it is likely that one of Morgan or Banton sits out.

Mumbai, meanwhile, would want their leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah to step up after he was the most expensive bowler in the game against CSK. He conceded 10.75 rpo in the match. Rohit Sharma will also be expecting the likes of Pandya and Pollard to spend more time at the crease after both the batsmen departed early in the first match of the season.

Meanwhile, Andre Russell had openly criticised the team management last year for sending him down the order. He had hit 52 sixes during one of KKR's worst editions. But this time, he has been promised a promotion to number three slot and this could spell doom for any opposition.

"If it benefits the team and helps us win games, why not.If that meant Russell comes in at three and bats 60 balls, he might actually make a double hundred. Anything can happen with Dre Russ," KKR mentor David Hussey had said recently.

With all of these factors in consideration, here is our Dream11 team for the match between KKR and MI:

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team: Quiton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Kieron Pollard (V/C), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (c), Jasprit Bumrah Rahul Chahar, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav

