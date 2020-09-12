Jose Mourinho confident of Tottenham signing a striker in transfer season

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Jose mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho feels the club will sign a striker in the transfer window.

Tottenham were shorn of a striker when Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were injured in January and February respectively.

"I want, I need a striker," Mourinho was quoted as saying by BBC.

"But I want to make it very, very clear that the club knows that I need a striker and they also want a striker."

The veteran manager said he is optimistic the club will get one. "Are we going to get one? I believe so, I honestly believe so. The team needs it for the balance of the squad."

Mourinho also said the new signing could play alongside Harry Kane.

"I don't like that word 'back-up'," he said. "I know we have one of the best strikers in the world. The best striker in England. But I don't like the word 'back-up'. A squad is a squad.

"A striker can play with Harry Kane. A striker who comes here won't be filling the back-up situation. It's not to support us in such a difficult season. It's also to try and play. And why not play with Harry?"

