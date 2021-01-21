Thursday, January 21, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes return to England squad for first two Tests against India; Sam Curran rested

Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes return to England squad for first two Tests against India; Sam Curran rested

England selectors announced the 16-men squad for the first two Tests against India, while adding six more reserves to the touring list. 

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 21, 2021 19:32 IST
England name 16-man squad for first two Tests against India
Image Source : @ENGLANDCRICKET

England name 16-man squad for first two Tests against India

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer returned to the Test line-up as England selectors announced the 16-men squad for the first two Tests against India, while adding six more reserves to the touring list. 

England Men’s Test Squad:

Joe Root (Yorkshire) (captain), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

Reserves:
James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Amar Virdi (Surrey)

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News