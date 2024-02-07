Jasprit Bumrah gives first reaction after becoming World No.1 Test bowler, takes dig at fans

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah.

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah created history when he became the first bowler to be crowned World No.1 across formats in ICC rankings on Wednesday. The 30-year-old achieved the No.1 ranking in the Test format following his match-winning performance in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test in Visakhapatnam. He had earlier been the No.1 bowler in ODIs and T20Is. The speedster has now given his initial reaction to the achievement.

Taking to his Instagram, the pace merchant has given his first reaction and has taken a dig at the fans. Sharing a story on the social media platform, Bumrah took a dig with a picture comparing the lack of support vs the Congratulations.

Take a look at the post

Bumrah made a return to International cricket ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 and was a crucial part of the team's run to the final in the ODI World Cup. He faced criticism for not being available to play during his prolonged injury absence at the time of the T20 World Cup 2022 from the fans.

Notably, he has been an absolute delight to watch in recent times. He picked 20 wickets in the ODI World Cup 2023 in 11 games and has been a nemesis for the batters in the ongoing India vs England Test series.

Bumrah was named the Player of the Match in the second Test in Vizag despite the surface having little assistance for the bowlers and almost nothing for the speedsters. He picked 9/91 match figures in Vizag and ran the England batting line-up in the first innings.

Bumrah is just the fifth player ever to reach the top spot in ICC rankings in all three formats. Before him, Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Shakib Al Hasan and Virat Kohli have scaled the feat, thus making him the first bowler to create the record of becoming No.1 across formats.