Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah included for ODIs

In a major update ahead of the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka, pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been added to the Indian squad for the ODIs against Sri Lanka. The talismanic speedster was out of action due to a back injury since September 2022. He was declared fit earlier but the team was cautious and did not include him in the squad earlier.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News