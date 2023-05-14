IPL 2023: RR vs RCB, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 60, Top Performers, Probable XI

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RR vs RCB Match Prediction IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clash in the 60th Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, May 14. Rajasthan Royals thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets in their last game and are currently placed in the fifth position in the points table with 12 points from 12 matches with an impressive net run rate.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's 98* off 47 helped RR to chase a 150-run target in just 13.1 overs against KKR as they continue to target a top-four spot this season. Rajasthan will boost to third place in the standing if they emerge with two points against RCB on Sunday and will secure playoff qualification this season if they win their remaining two group-stage fixtures.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered an embarrassing six-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in their last game despite posting a 200-run target. RCB have lost their last two games while defending big totals and are pushed down to the seventh position in the points table with just five wins in eleven games. However, RCB have played a game less than all the top-six teams in the points table and are only two points behind RR. They won the first-leg game against Rajasthan by just seven runs while defending 189 runs this season but considering the current form, RCB enter this fixture as second favorites.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 60

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, KM Asif (Impact Player)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed (Impact Player)

Pitch and Weather Report

The pitch at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium favors batters in T20 cricket. The surface is expected to be dry due to the afternoon game so there will be no dew factor in the second innings. The average first innings score here is almost 160 runs from 50 IPL matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad chased a 215-run target in the most recent game here as teams batting second have won 33 IPL matches so far.

There is no forecast for rain in Jaipur during the game time but mild showers are predicted in the morning on May 14. Temperature is likely to hover around 41 degree Celsius during game time and will decrease to 33 towards the end of game time. There is a 3% of chance of rain during the match time.

Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal

The in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal slightly push out the likes of RCB's in-form duo of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli for this spot. The young RR opener missed out on another century as he smashed 98* off 47 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game. He also recorded the 13-ball fifty, the fastest in IPL history, to continue his rise in Indian cricket. Yashasvi is just one run behind leading run-scorer Faf du Plessis with 574 runs from 12 innings at an average of 52.27 and a strike rate of 167.15 in IPL 2023.

Best Bowler of the Match: Yuzvendra Chahal

The star Indian spinner has been in sensational form lately as he registered two back-to-back four-wicket hauls in his last two innings. Chahal bagged four wickets for 25 against KKR in the last game and surpassed Dwayne Bravo's record of 183 wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in the tournament's history. Chahal is currently second on the leading wicket-takers chart this season with 21 wickets from 12 innings at an economy rate of 7.91 so far.

Who will win the Match: Rajasthan Royals (RR)

