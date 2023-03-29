IPL 2023: Here's SWOT analysis of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to open their IPL 2023 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on April 2. They will bank on leadership skills of their new skipper, Aiden Markram, and the cricketing experience of coach Brian Lara to break the jinx of finishing in the lower position in previous few editions. Markram, who led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title, is the third captaincy change in three years for the Hyderabad franchise. SRH's biggest issue has been their captaincy, with David Warner and Kane Williamson having to pay the price for the team's debacle in the last two editions.

Before all the action begins, let's look at the SWOT analysis of Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH Strength:

SRH have a deep batting line-up with Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi making up the top order. the middle-order could have Markram, Harry Brook and Glenn Phillips or Heinrich Klaasen, which looks strong. The team will also have Washington Sundar and Marco Jansen also in the mix. When it comes to bowling, they have brilliant fast-bowlers. Apart India star bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the team has Umran Malik, Jansen, T.Natarajan and Kartik Tyagi in the mix.

SRH Weakness:

SRH lag behind in spin-bowling options with Adil Rashid expected to carry the onus. On the other hand, only Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi are the experienced Indian batters in the top order.

SRH Opportunities:

It is an opportunity for Markram to prove his leadership skills and clinch the title. IPL will also provide opportunities to Agarwal, Umran, Sundar and T. Natarajan to show their talent and book their tickets in national squads.

SRH Threats:

SRH don't boast of a strong bench strength. If in case, there are any injuries especially to batters in the top-order, the team will be in trouble.

SRH squad:

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (c), Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

