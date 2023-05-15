IPL 2023: GT vs SRH, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 62, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GT face SRH

IPL 2023: GT vs SRH, Today Match Prediction - Table toppers Gujarat Titans face ninth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 62nd match of IPL 2023. After 61 games in the Indian cash-rich league and just a week of league stage left, we still don't have a team confirmed to play in the playoffs. On the contrary, only Delhi Capitals are officially out of the tournament and all 9 teams are still alive in this 16th edition of the tournament. Here's how GT and SRH can fare against each other at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans' Playoff Point #2

As in Tennis where there are game points, set points and match points in numeric numbers, GT have a second shot at booking their ticket for the playoffs. They had a chance earlier in their game against Mumbai Indians but they let that go with a 27-run loss at Wankhede. This is another chance to confirm themselves for the playoffs for the second consecutive time. Also, if GT win this game, they will be confirmed a top two spot, making them eligible for Qualifier 1.

They have the arsenal to do that. Their openers - Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha are in form. The middle order is boosted with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar and David Miller and their bowling department features Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan as two big stars.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's another chance for Playoffs

SRH are almost but not officially out of Playoffs. They have 8 points in 11 games and three victories can make them reach 14, a place where there is hope to qualify with the help of some other results. They have not reached the playoffs since 2020.

SRH have had a poor campaign with inconsistency being a big reason for that. None of their batters feature in the top 15 list of highest run-scorers this season and only one bowler has more than 10 wickets this season.

Pitch and weather

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium helps the batters. It has seen scores over 175 five times on six occasions while batting first. It's even Stevens in victories in chasing and defending a total. In six matches, three times teams batting first have won and on three occasions the chasing team has won.

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to stay clear with the mercury hovering around 31 degrees. There is no rain predicted for the contest and we shall enjoy the full game.

Best batter Prediction: Shubman Gill can be a batter to watch out for. The surface helps batters and he likes the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Also, Gill is GT's leading run-scorer and fifth overall this season.

Best bowler Prediction: Rashid Khan can be a bowler to watch out for. Rashid is the leading wicket-taker this season and is the only bowler to dismiss both left-handers and right-handers at least 11 times each.

Match winner prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT)

