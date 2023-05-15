IPL 2023: Game over for Rajasthan Royals? Samson's RR now dependent on these teams for playoffs qualification

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RR face uphill task for playoffs in IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals suffered a drubbing at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore in their 13th game of IPL 2023. They suffered a humiliating loss of 112 runs as they got bowled out for a mere 59 in their pursuit of 172 at the Sawi Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR were very much in contention for a playoff spot and had a dominating Net run rate before the clash. But the loss saw their NRR drop from 0.633 to 0.140. But the doors are still not closed for RR as there is still a chance for them to proceed to the knockouts. Here's how.

RR's playoff qualification chances in IPL 2023

RR have just one game left to play and that is against Punjab Kings at Dharamsala. They have 12 points in 13 games and can finish at a maximum of 14 points. Note, there are already two teams - Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings above 14 points and Mumbai Indians at 14. This means not more than three teams should go past the 14-mark if RR have to stand any chance of proceeding further, considering RR win their last league game.

Teams that challenge RR are - MI, LSG, RCB, KKR, PBKS and SRH. MI, LSG, RCB and PBKS can all finish on more than 14 and that makes it more difficult for RR. One scenario that can help the Royals proceed is with the help of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

SRH face GT, RCB and MI and the Royals will want SRH to defeat at least RCB. They would then GT to beat RCB and that will stop Bangalore at 12. RR would then ask favour from MI, who should beat LSG for them. Also, if KKR beat LSG, Lucknow will stop at 13. If MI go further along with CSK and GT, RR still have one spot left to sneak through.

As they would want to beat Punjab in their final fixture, RR would then be in a three-way battle for the playoffs with KKR and SRH, both of whom can maximum go till 14. RR would be happy that they have a good NRR and can then clinch the fourth spot if they keep their NRR high. In short - RR would want RCB and LSG/MI to not go past 14 (RR would stop PBKS if they beat them) and then they will battle for the spot with KKR and SRH and cruise through on NRR.

