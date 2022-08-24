IPL 2023: Amidst conundrum regarding captaincy, Mayank Agarwal sends out a massive statement | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mayank Agarwal in action for Punjab Kings

Highlights Mayan Agarwal was made the captain of Punjab Kings in 2022

Punjab Kings have confirmed that no official statement has been made regarding Mayank

Rumors stated that Jonny Bairstow might be the new captain for the Punjab franchise

IPL 2023: The is still more than 6 months to go for the Indian Premier League, but the Punjab Kings team has been doing the round and has been in the news for quite sometime now. few days back reports surfaced that the captain of the Punajb franchise might sack Agarwal as the skipper. Before this, there was plenty of noise regarding Eoin Morgan taking up the role of head coach for the franchise. Rumours also had it that Anil Kumble was extremely unhappy with how the franchise was looking to move forward and wanted to part ways with them. With Mayank's career as Punjab captain looked in turmoil, it was pretty sure that we wanted to continue as a player for the same franchise.

Image Source : PTIMayank Agarwal in action for Punjab Kings

Burning down the rumours to ground, the Punjab franchise has now given out a statement that these rumours are baseless and they certainly do not have any truth to them. On the contrary, unfazed by any such rumour, the Punjab Kings captain has now given out a huge statement by practicing the proverb that actions speak louder than words. Agarwal who is playing for the Bangalore Blasters has put up a dominant display of batting and taken his critics aback.

At the start of IPL 2022, the Punjab Kings franchise had appointed Mayank Agarwal as the captain of their side. As the captain of the side, Agarwal led his side amicably and performed pretty decently with the bat as well. As far as the reputation of Punjab Kings goes, they had started the tournament on a pretty decent note but after sometime they started to fall apart. Things got so worse that Punjab Kings couldn't even qualify for the playoffs. In a sudden turn of events, various news reports came flooding by which stated that Agarwal might be sacked as the captain and Bairstow migt be appointed as the skipper. Seeing things getting out of hands, Punjab Kings had to come out and clarify their stand on the issue.

Agarwal who is playing in the Maharaja Trophy has put a stupendous show of batting on display. Mayank Agarwal scored 112 off 61 deliveries while opening the batting for his team. Mayank is also leading the side in this tournament.

Latest Cricket News