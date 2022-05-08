IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB: Here's everything you need to know about SRH's debutant Fazalhaq Farooqi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (SRH) Farooqi's latest outing in the international circuit came against Bangladesh, where he picked up five wickets in 2 matches.

Fazalhaq Farooqi, the debutant for SRH against RCB, is the new face from Afghanistan to grace the IPL. He is a left-arm medium-pace bowler who debuted for Afghanistan in the T20 format on March 20, 2021, vs Zimbabwe.

His latest outing in the international circuit came against Bangladesh, where he picked up five wickets in 2 matches. The 21-year-old has played 3 T20I's till now but has bowled at an economy of just 6.

SRH will look to use him during the middle overs, or towards the end of the powerplay. Earlier, RCB won the toss and opted to bat first. RCB went in with the same team, whereas SRH made two changes. Abbott and Gopal missed out and were replaced by Farooqi and Suchith.

SRH are placed at the sixth place on the points table. If they win today's match vs RCB they will move upto the 4th place. RCB, however, are placed at the fourth spot, and a win vs SRH would help them maintain their position in the top four.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood