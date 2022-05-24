IPL 2022: RR vs GT - Rajasthan Royal's skipper Sanju Samson smashes 47 off 26 balls, Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sanju Samson smashes 47 off 26 balls against GT

In this season's Qualifier 1, Rajasthan Royal's Sanju Samson set the field on fire as he hammered 47 off 26 balls. The 27-year-old hit five boundaries and three sixes to cross the 400-run mark this season. This was the third time the wicket-keeper batsman crossed this mark after 2018 and 2021.

Samson was not selected in the T20I squad against South Africa that was announced on 22nd May. His supporters had expressed their disappointment against the selection committee through social media.

Harsha Bhogle and Irfan Pathan appreciated Samson's innings through tweets

"Brilliant from Sanju Samson. T20 cricket isn't measured in usual landmarks like the 50s. It is about the impact you make," Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

"Sanju Samson has been one of the best young captains of this season so far. Defending total is when the captain’s role comes in to play a lot more, Rajasthan Royals has done this regularly," Irfan Pathan posted.

His supporters too weren't behind in reacting to a praise-worthy knock:

Samson tops the list of most runs scored by a RR player. In the 15th edition of IPL, Samson has scored 421 runs with two half-centuries and an average of 30.07 from 15 matches.

Earlier in the match, GT won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami