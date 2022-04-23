IPL 2022: RCB probable playing 11 vs SRH; Virat Kohli in focus

Follow us on Image Source : IPL After seven matches this season, Virat Kohli is just averaging 19.83.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 23, Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

RCB come into this match on the back of a clinical victory over KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. After being asked to bat first, RCB were reduced to 44/3 at one point. But, powered by their skipper, Faf du Plessis (96), RCB eventually ended with 181 on board.

They then put on a good bowling show to stop LSG at 163/8. When RCB take the field today, expect them to feature the same eleven that beat Lucknow.

RCB probable playing 11

Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Apart from a match where he socred 66, Anuj Rawat hasn't really performed much. But yes, he has had moments of brilliance and the team is expected to stick with him.

Virat Kohli needs a big knock, and if Sanjay Bangar is to be belived, that knock is just around the corner. He will be in focus today as it has been quite a while since we have seen Kohli at his best. After seven matches this season, he is just averaging 19.83.

Suyash Prabhudessai has shown that he can hit the ball a long way. He has just played three matches this season, made a total of of 50 runs, but his strike-rate stands at 156.25.

Karthik has been a revelation for them and is in news for all the right reasons. The bowling attack looks good too. Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, and Mohammed Siraj have been doing their job pretty well. So, barring any injuries, don't expext any changes in the playing 11.