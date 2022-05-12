IPL 2022: Here's why the DRS technology is not available during CSK vs MI match

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Owing to a power cut, there is no DRS available

No DRS is available during the ongoing game between Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium because of a power cut. There is no confirmation if the technology will be made available once the issue is resolved.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl. Sams started the attack for MI and sent Conway packing on the second ball of the evening. To the naked eye, the ball looked like sliding down leg, Conway felt it too and wanted to review it, but unfortunately, couldn't opt for it owing to the power cut.

Nonetheless, Moen Ali came in to bat at number 3 and was sent back in the first over itself.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith