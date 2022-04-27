IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Marsh, Tim Seifert back to training after recovering from COVID-19

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert back to training session after getting recovered from Covid-19.

Team Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert have returned back to training session after recovering from COVID-19.

All-rounder Marsh and wicket keeper batsman Seifert have completed the mandatory quarantine.

Both cricketers were seen training with their team-mates ahead of their match upcoming match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals took to social media to share photos of the two cricketers from the training session.

"We are feeling Good. Great to have you back at the training, boys," DC said in a social media post.

Australian all-rounder Marsh had to be hospitalised last Monday after returning positive for the virus, days after the initial COVID-19 scare in their camp.

Seifert tested positive two days after Marsh's positive report.

(Inputs from PTI)