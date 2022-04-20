Wednesday, April 20, 2022
     
IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match on Friday moved from Pune to Mumbai due to Covid-19 cases

The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mr Tim Seifert returning positive in today’s RT-PCR testing.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Mumbai Updated on: April 20, 2022 18:53 IST
Image Source : IPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a change of venue for Match No. 34 – Delhi Capital versus Rajasthan Royals from MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai scheduled on April 22th, 2022.

The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mr Tim Seifert returning positive in today’s RT-PCR testing. The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent 2 rounds of COVID testing today.

Match No. 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled today at Brabourne – CCI will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today.  

